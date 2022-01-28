People walk past a booth of live-streaming platform Douyu at the ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo in Shanghai on July 28, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Tencent plans to take US-listed video game streaming firm Douyu private after failing to merge it with Huya in 2021
- Tencent, with a 37 per cent stake in Douyu, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm in the take-private plan, according to sources
- There have been disagreements among executives over whether to continue pursuing video game streaming or focus on other types of content
Topic | Tencent
People walk past a booth of live-streaming platform Douyu at the ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo in Shanghai on July 28, 2016. Photo: Reuters