ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming continues to retreat from his corporate roles at the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming relinquishes another corporate role to firm’s China chairman as reorganisation at tech unicorn continues

  • ByteDance China chairman Zhang Lidong has replaced the company’s founder as legal representative of a business unit that holds patents on various technologies
  • Zhang, a former journalist, is said to be the firm’s moneymaker because he is in charge of the commercialisation of various apps

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:45pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
