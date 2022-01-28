ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming continues to retreat from his corporate roles at the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming relinquishes another corporate role to firm’s China chairman as reorganisation at tech unicorn continues
- ByteDance China chairman Zhang Lidong has replaced the company’s founder as legal representative of a business unit that holds patents on various technologies
- Zhang, a former journalist, is said to be the firm’s moneymaker because he is in charge of the commercialisation of various apps
