Screenshots of ByteDance’s recently launched metaverse-like app Paiduidao, which means “party island”.
Screenshots of ByteDance’s recently launched metaverse-like app Paiduidao, which means “party island”.
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok owner ByteDance tests metaverse-like social network with new app Party Island

  • Paiduidao, currently open only to users with an invitation code, is designed to let users interact in a virtual community
  • ByteDance denies that the app is linked to the metaverse, a concept that is gaining traction in the tech world

Topic |   ByteDance
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Screenshots of ByteDance’s recently launched metaverse-like app Paiduidao, which means “party island”.
Screenshots of ByteDance’s recently launched metaverse-like app Paiduidao, which means “party island”.
READ FULL ARTICLE