Screenshots of ByteDance’s recently launched metaverse-like app Paiduidao, which means “party island”.
TikTok owner ByteDance tests metaverse-like social network with new app Party Island
- Paiduidao, currently open only to users with an invitation code, is designed to let users interact in a virtual community
- ByteDance denies that the app is linked to the metaverse, a concept that is gaining traction in the tech world
