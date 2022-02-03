The strong growth of Chinese phone makers in India comes despite rising tensions between the two countries in recent years. New Delhi has rolled out a multitude of measures to bolster the home-grown tech industry and there was also a consumer backlash against Chinese firms following several violent border disputes. But India remains heavily reliant on affordable and well-made consumer technology products supplied by China.

OnePlus, a brand under Oppo, registered its highest ever shipments last year while Realme, an Oppo spin-off, became the fastest growing brand in the country. Compared with 2020, the market share of Xiaomi in India dropped 2 percentage points, but the share of Samsung, the South Korean giant, shrank by 3 percentage points, according to the report.

Xiaomi, which first launched mobile phones in India in 2014, started manufacturing phones locally in 2015. In February 2021, Xiaomi said that 99 per cent of its smartphones were already manufactured in India. Last month, Xiaomi said that it is actively working to localise manufacturing of wearables and hearables in India, according to Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

However, Chinese tech firms remain under scrutiny by Indian authorities. Last month, officials ordered the local unit of Xiaomi to pay 6.5 billion rupees (US$87.80 million) in import taxes after an investigation found that the company had evaded some duties.