Huawei to cut dividend payments to employees after projected revenue slump amid US sanctions
- Huawei could end up paying out more than 35 billion yuan in total cash dividends, based upon the outstanding 22.2 billion shares as of December 2018
- The company is diversifying into mining technology and smart electric vehicles to broaden its revenue streams after losing its smartphone business
The Huawei logo is seen on a building in the Huawei headquarters campus in Shenzhen, Sept. 25, 2021. Photo: AP