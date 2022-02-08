A Nvidia chip is displayed at the TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Nvidia to abandon acquisition of SoftBank’s Arm after regulatory opposition
- SoftBank now plans to proceed with an IPO of Arm, in lieu of the deal, according to sources, with the listing expected to happen in the fiscal year ending March 2023
- Arm Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars has resigned, but the move was not related to the demise of the deal, one of the sources said
Topic | Semiconductors
