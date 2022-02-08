Founded in 2017, Yi Po International Holdings operates intelligent parking systems installed in 18 cities in the world’s largest car market. Photo: Shutterstock
Can a small Nanjing tech firm help revive IPO pipeline for Chinese companies to raise funds in the US?

  • Smart parking systems provider Yi Po International Holdings plans to raise US$27 million from its initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock market in New York
  • A successful offering would make Yi Po the first Chinese tech firm in more than six months to list in the US after ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing last June

Ann Cao
Ann Cao

Updated: 9:16pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Founded in 2017, Yi Po International Holdings operates intelligent parking systems installed in 18 cities in the world’s largest car market. Photo: Shutterstock
