Xiaomi Corp founder and chief executive Lei Jun aims to make the company the biggest vendor of high-end smartphones in China in the next three years. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi founder Lei Jun vows to challenge Apple with sharpened focus on the global high-end smartphone market
- Lei Jun described competition in the high-end smartphone arena as ‘a war of life and death’, which Xiaomi must overcome to continue growing
- The stakes are high for Xiaomi after Apple once again became the world’s top smartphone vendor in the fourth quarter last year
