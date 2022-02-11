Xiaomi Corp founder and chief executive Lei Jun aims to make the company the biggest vendor of high-end smartphones in China in the next three years. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi founder Lei Jun vows to challenge Apple with sharpened focus on the global high-end smartphone market

  • Lei Jun described competition in the high-end smartphone arena as ‘a war of life and death’, which Xiaomi must overcome to continue growing
  • The stakes are high for Xiaomi after Apple once again became the world’s top smartphone vendor in the fourth quarter last year

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Feb, 2022

