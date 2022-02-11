SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: top Chinese chip maker SMIC to invest record US$5 billion in capacity expansion after profits doubled in 2021
- SMIC reported net profits of US$1.7 billion in 2021, more than double the previous year, despite difficulties in developing more advanced chips due to US sanctions
- Analysts said hot demand for 5G smartphones, smart vehicles and consumer electronics helped SMIC achieve its record results
