People walk past a poster for ‘1921’, the Tencent Pictures film about the founding of the Communist Party of China. Photo: AFP
Tencent’s film unit heeds Beijing’s call for ‘social responsibility’ in shift to patriotic content
- The move is another sign that China’s Big Tech firms are heeding Beijing’s request to pull back from heavily regulated sectors such as media, finance and content
- Tencent is no stranger to patriotic content, producing 13 such titles last year, including the hit feature 1921 that celebrated the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party
