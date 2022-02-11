People walk past a poster for ‘1921’, the Tencent Pictures film about the founding of the Communist Party of China. Photo: AFP
Tencent’s film unit heeds Beijing’s call for ‘social responsibility’ in shift to patriotic content

  • The move is another sign that China’s Big Tech firms are heeding Beijing’s request to pull back from heavily regulated sectors such as media, finance and content
  • Tencent is no stranger to patriotic content, producing 13 such titles last year, including the hit feature 1921 that celebrated the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party

Iris Deng
Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Feb, 2022

