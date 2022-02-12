The cast of Friends in the show’s first season. Left to right: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Photo: Warner Bros
China’s censors scrub multiple scenes of lesbian character in US sitcom Friends, sparking outrage among fans on mainland
- The censors have practically buried the lesbian identity of character Carol Willick in season 1 of Friends broadcast by local streaming video providers
- A scene of two male protagonists kissing on New Year’s Eve in episode 10 of the show was also deleted
