The cast of Friends in the show’s first season. Left to right: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Photo: Warner Bros
The cast of Friends in the show’s first season. Left to right: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Photo: Warner Bros
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s censors scrub multiple scenes of lesbian character in US sitcom Friends, sparking outrage among fans on mainland

  • The censors have practically buried the lesbian identity of character Carol Willick in season 1 of Friends broadcast by local streaming video providers
  • A scene of two male protagonists kissing on New Year’s Eve in episode 10 of the show was also deleted

Topic |   China’s internet censorship
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 6:16pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The cast of Friends in the show’s first season. Left to right: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Photo: Warner Bros
The cast of Friends in the show’s first season. Left to right: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Photo: Warner Bros
READ FULL ARTICLE