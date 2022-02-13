A man visits a display of semiconductor devices at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

US-China tech war: Washington’s latest unverified list hits at the most vulnerable parts of China’s technology supply chain

  • The US added 33 Chinese entities, mostly hi-tech manufacturers to its unverified list (UVL) last week, citing the inability to verify their ownership
  • The UVL differs from the better-known Entity List, which restricts access to US exports unless the exporter secures a license

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 3:04pm, 13 Feb, 2022

