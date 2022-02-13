A man visits a display of semiconductor devices at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Washington’s latest unverified list hits at the most vulnerable parts of China’s technology supply chain
- The US added 33 Chinese entities, mostly hi-tech manufacturers to its unverified list (UVL) last week, citing the inability to verify their ownership
- The UVL differs from the better-known Entity List, which restricts access to US exports unless the exporter secures a license
Topic | US-China tech war
