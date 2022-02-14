Members of the Working Journalist of India hold placards urging citizens to remove Chinese apps and stop using Chinese products during a demonstration in New Delhi on June 30, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse
India bans 54 Chinese apps, including those of Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase, on security concerns, report says
- India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned rebranded versions of Chinese apps that New Delhi already prohibited in 2020
- The latest move comes as a long-running dispute between the two nuclear-armed nations remains unresolved
Topic | Apps
