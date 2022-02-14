Shein, a popular Chinese fast-fashion online retailer, faces a number of new rivals, which had included ByteDance’s Dmonstudio. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok parent ByteDance kills off Shein-like fashion shopping app after three months
- ByteDance had stayed relatively quiet on its fashion retail experiment Dmonstudio, introduced last November
- Shein, a Chinese fast-fashion online retailer targeting Gen Z and millennials worldwide, faces a number of new rivals
