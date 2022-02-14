The project with engine manufacturer Foton Cummins is expected to burnish AI firm SenseTime’s credentials in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector
- Hong Kong-based SenseTime has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system, with its SenseSpring platform, for manufacturer Foton Cummins
- That enables SenseTime to compete in China’s nascent automated industry inspection market, which is led by major tech firms Baidu, Huawei and Alibaba
