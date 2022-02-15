US chipmaker Intel Corp’s logo seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Intel nears US$5 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor as it moves towards chip-foundry business to compete with TSMC
- The US chip maker plans to buy the Israeli company in a deal that could help it push into outsourced chip-manufacturing business
- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger previously said the company found little success in this area because it lacked commitment to the foundry business
