The Apple Store in Grote Houtstraat in Haarlem, Netherlands, while closed during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple fined another US$5.7 million in the Netherlands, the fourth fine in App Store dispute over dating apps payments
- The Dutch antitrust watchdog has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros since Apple missed a January deadline to allow third-party payments in dating apps
- Apple said it made the required changes but the regulator said it falls short by requiring developers to submit a new app and convince users to switch
Topic | Apple
The Apple Store in Grote Houtstraat in Haarlem, Netherlands, while closed during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE