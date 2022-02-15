The Didi Chuxing app shown on a smartphone on April 18, 2018. Didi plans to lay off staff as it faces increased losses amid an unresolved cybersecurity probe and a delisting process in New York in favour of the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: SCMP
Didi Chuxing starts companywide lay-offs amid unresolved cybersecurity probe, ongoing delisting in New York
- Lay-offs at China’s largest ride-hailing firm could affect 20 per cent of employees outside of its autonomous driving and international business units
- Didi Chuxing has faced a cybersecurity probe and mounting losses since its IPO last summer, culminating in an announced delisting in New York
Topic | Didi Chuxing
The Didi Chuxing app shown on a smartphone on April 18, 2018. Didi plans to lay off staff as it faces increased losses amid an unresolved cybersecurity probe and a delisting process in New York in favour of the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: SCMP