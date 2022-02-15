Arm and SoftBank logos are displayed at a news conference in London in July 2016. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank’s plan to list Arm after failed Nvidia deal under a cloud amid China boardroom dispute

  • In a boardroom battle that proved a spectacle for the chip industry, Arm has been trying to remove Allen Wu as Arm China CEO and chairman since June 2020
  • Exclusion of Arm China could slash more than 20 per cent off the IPO’s valuation, given the Chinese operation’s contribution and future growth potential

Che Pan in Beijingand Iris Deng in Hong Kong

Updated: 11:04pm, 15 Feb, 2022

