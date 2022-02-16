Tower Semiconductor seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Intel logo in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Intel announces US$5.4 billion acquisition of Israel’s Tower Semiconductor to take on TSMC in contract chip manufacturing
- The acquisition gets Intel customers and expertise in the foundry business as it seeks to expand beyond producing its own designs
- The chip maker’s recent spending spree, including a US$20 billion plant in Ohio, has put investors on edge as it has weighed on profit margins
Topic | Intel
