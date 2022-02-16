Xiaomi MIX 4 smartphones are displayed at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, Sept. 08, 2021. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi denies job cuts as it pushes ahead with EVs, high-end phones
- Xiaomi, which employs more than 31,000 people, has ‘never conducted any lay-offs’ since it was established 12 years ago, a company spokesperson said
- The company has also started building its first electric vehicle factory on the outskirts of Beijing, a new investment that is putting pressure on its core smartphone business
Topic | Xiaomi
Xiaomi MIX 4 smartphones are displayed at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, Sept. 08, 2021. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song