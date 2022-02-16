Most of the 20 major semiconductor companies located in Suzhou, a city in eastern Jiangsu province, are based at the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park. Illustration: Shutterstock
Covid-19 lockdown in Suzhou, a hi-tech hub in eastern China, disrupts operations at major semiconductor production base
- The city’s Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily halted production at major semiconductor foundry HeJian Technology Corp, owned by Taiwanese chip maker UMC
- The lockdown in Suzhou reflects China’s steadfast commitment to its zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Semiconductors
Most of the 20 major semiconductor companies located in Suzhou, a city in eastern Jiangsu province, are based at the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park. Illustration: Shutterstock