Tencent has struck a 1.8 billion yuan (US$284 million) deal to secure streaming rights for over 6,000 films and television series from Jetsen. Photo: Reuters
Tencent signs US$280 million deal for streaming rights to 6,000 films and shows amid rivalry with short video apps
- A deal with China’s largest film copyright holder gives Tencent streaming rights to thousands of films and television shows
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange says it is seeking clarification from Beijing Jetsen Technology on whether the deal is exclusive
Topic | Tencent
