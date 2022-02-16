Tencent has struck a 1.8 billion yuan (US$284 million) deal to secure streaming rights for over 6,000 films and television series from Jetsen. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tencent signs US$280 million deal for streaming rights to 6,000 films and shows amid rivalry with short video apps

  • A deal with China’s largest film copyright holder gives Tencent streaming rights to thousands of films and television shows
  • The Shenzhen Stock Exchange says it is seeking clarification from Beijing Jetsen Technology on whether the deal is exclusive

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Feb, 2022

