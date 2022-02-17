People watch a broadcast of a curling competition, shown on a big screen, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo: AP
Alibaba Cloud pushes new transmission tech to help broadcasters live-stream the Beijing Winter Olympics to a global audience
- The new Alibaba Cloud-powered transmission system is being widely used for the first time by Olympic Broadcasting Services, the IOC’s host broadcaster
- There are more than 20 broadcast organisations that are live-streaming the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games to their viewers around the world
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
