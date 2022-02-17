A Huawei sign is displayed during the 10th Global mobile broadband forum hosted by Huawei in Zurich, October 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
China’s Huawei seeks more information, vows to cooperate after tax raid on its offices in India
- Huawei confirmed on Wednesday that India’s tax officials had visited the company’s local offices and spoke to employees
- The raid could cast a shadow over Huawei’s business prospects in the Southeast Asian nation, where it has been vying for a piece of the 5G network roll out
Topic | Huawei
