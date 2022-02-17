A man stands outside JD.com’s headquarters, amid the Singles’ Day shopping festival during an organised tour in Beijing on November 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
JD Finance service for college students closes as China’s fintech industry continues retreat amid regulatory tightening
- The financial services arm of JD.com will no longer offer specialised services to college students, instead shifting them to the normal JD Finance app
- JD Technology introduced a youth mode to its finance app while fintech was booming, but the industry took a sharp turn after the scuttled Ant Group IPO
