Alibaba said to launch direct online retail model to complement Taobao, Tmall platforms amid increased competition, weak consumer spending
- A new app to be launched via Tmall will establish an online retail model in which Alibaba will directly source, buy, store and market goods
- A number of consumer electronics brands have already started talks with Alibaba ahead of this launch
Alibaba Group Holding is said to be preparing the launch of a direct online retail model in China through its Tmall platform. Photo: Shutterstock