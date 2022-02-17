Taiwan’s chip giant TSMC faces challenges in navigating rising US-China tensions. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s chip giant TSMC faces challenges in navigating rising US-China tensions. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

US-China tech war: Taiwan chip giant TSMC seeks geopolitical analyst amid US-China tensions

  • The company, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, has been caught in the middle of rising US-China tensions
  • Taiwan has passed a revised draft of its national security law amid allegations of technology theft by mainland companies

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s chip giant TSMC faces challenges in navigating rising US-China tensions. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s chip giant TSMC faces challenges in navigating rising US-China tensions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE