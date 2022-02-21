A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
TikTok said to restore Russian media account, video on Ukraine crisis after government intervention
- The ByteDance-owned app reversed a ban on state-owned RIA Novosti after an intervention from Russia’s communications regulator, Sputnik News reported
- Russian media have been accused of spreading misinformation as a pretext for war, pulling TikTok into a new political controversy about its rising influence
