ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

ByteDance sells loss-making securities unit to local brokerage as world’s most valuable unicorn retreats from financial services

  • The securities business, which launched a stock-tracking app in 2017, marked ByteDance’s debut in the financial services industry, which is now heavily regulated
  • Last year, ByteDance reorganised its sprawling business empire into six units, but it did not create a stand-alone group for its financial services business

Topic |   ByteDance
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE