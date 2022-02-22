ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is the world’s most valuable unicorn. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance sells loss-making securities unit to local brokerage as world’s most valuable unicorn retreats from financial services
- The securities business, which launched a stock-tracking app in 2017, marked ByteDance’s debut in the financial services industry, which is now heavily regulated
- Last year, ByteDance reorganised its sprawling business empire into six units, but it did not create a stand-alone group for its financial services business
