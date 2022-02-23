The Intel logo displayed outside of the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on January 16, 2014. Photo: AFP
Intel’s bitcoin mining chip challenges Chinese rig makers like Bitmain and MicroBT by offering fixed pricing

  • Intel unveiled its first generation BonanzaMine chip in January, and the first batch will go to Jack Dorsey’s Block and mining firms Griid and Argo Blockchain
  • The initiative could undermine Chinese manufacturers Bitmain and MicroBT, which dominate the bitcoin mining hardware market

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:32am, 23 Feb, 2022

