A shopper pays using a QR code at a vegetable market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China back-pedals on plan to ban personal QR codes for business payment receipts after backlash
- On Tuesday, the Payment and Clearing Association said merchants can continue to use personal QR codes for business transactions after the March 1 deadline
- Alipay and WeChat Pay confirmed individuals can continue to use personal QR codes to receive payments, but both offered the option of upgrading to a business one
