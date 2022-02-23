A shopper pays using a QR code at a vegetable market in Beijing. Photo: AFP

China back-pedals on plan to ban personal QR codes for business payment receipts after backlash

  • On Tuesday, the Payment and Clearing Association said merchants can continue to use personal QR codes for business transactions after the March 1 deadline
  • Alipay and WeChat Pay confirmed individuals can continue to use personal QR codes to receive payments, but both offered the option of upgrading to a business one

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:03pm, 23 Feb, 2022

