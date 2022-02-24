Oppo’s latest flagship Find X5 models feature its self-developed image processor MariSilicon X. Photo: Handout
How Chinese smartphone brand Oppo plans to take on Apple, Samsung at high end of the market

  • Oppo, the world’s No 4 smartphone vendor, will rely on its Find series to spearhead a push into the lucrative premium sector dominated by Apple and Samsung
  • Oppo’s ambitions for high-end handsets got an extra lift after its merger with OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand popular with geeks in the West

Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Feb, 2022

