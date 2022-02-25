Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Google’s YouTube could be ensnared in sanctions on pro-Russia figures who run widely-viewed channels with ads
- YouTube is under pressure to remove or cut ties with prolific pro-Russia channels, which have racked up tens of billions of views, by one estimate
- The video platform has argued that it also hosts content critical of the Russian government and that it holds free speech as a “core value”
Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters