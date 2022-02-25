Alibaba Cloud revenue reached US$3.1 billion in the December quarter, up 20 per cent from a year earlier, on the back of robust demand from the financial services and telecommunications industries. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud services business emerges as bright spot for tech giant amid slower growth in core e-commerce operations

  • Alibaba Cloud operates in a domestic market that is worth about US$158 billion annually
  • This business unit currently offers cloud computing services in 25 regions around the world

Ann Cao
Ann Cao

Updated: 10:30pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Alibaba Cloud revenue reached US$3.1 billion in the December quarter, up 20 per cent from a year earlier, on the back of robust demand from the financial services and telecommunications industries. Photo: Shutterstock
