Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing started operations in Russia on August 25, 2020. The company initially launched its service in Kazan, capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan in Eastern Europe. Photo: Handout
Didi Global back-pedals on plan to cease ride-hailing operations in Russia as Western allies close ranks against invasion of Ukraine
- The Beijing-based ride-hailing giant will continue operations in Russia, days after saying it would exit the country and Kazakhstan from March 4
- The company has been under duress since last summer, soon after its US$4.4 billion initial public offering in New York
