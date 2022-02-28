Ukrainian military personnel ride on tanks headed toward the front line against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022. Photo: TNS
Ukraine invasion: ByteDance-owned Douyin shuts down 3,500 accounts in China to stomp out provocative posts, fake information
- Chinese short video app operator Douyin has also removed 12,100 comments about the war that it deems inappropriate
- It efforts reflect Beijing’s call for caution over online comments about the military conflict, which could stoke anger towards Chinese citizens abroad
