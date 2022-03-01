In this file illustration photo taken on April 7, 2021, a smart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background. Photo: AFP
Meta restricts Russian state media in European Union after government requests
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a growing number of governments to ask large technology companies to reduce or restrict their services in Russia
- As the government pressure mounted, Twitter added warning labels to links from Russian state media, while YouTube restricted ads on the content
Topic | Social media
