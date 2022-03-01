Chinese tech firms face a dilemma when it comes to implementing sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine invasion: Chinese tech firms face dilemma over Western sanctions on Russia
- Complying with Western sanctions on Russia would run counter to the Chinese government’s official policy of opposing such measures
- However, Chinese companies could find themselves subject to huge fines and penalties for breach of sanctions if they work with targeted entities
Topic | Ukraine
Chinese tech firms face a dilemma when it comes to implementing sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion. Photo: EPA-EFE