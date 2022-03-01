Chinese tech firms face a dilemma when it comes to implementing sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine invasion: Chinese tech firms face dilemma over Western sanctions on Russia

  • Complying with Western sanctions on Russia would run counter to the Chinese government’s official policy of opposing such measures
  • However, Chinese companies could find themselves subject to huge fines and penalties for breach of sanctions if they work with targeted entities

Iris DengAnn CaoChe Pan
Iris Deng in Hong Kong Ann Cao and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:47pm, 1 Mar, 2022

