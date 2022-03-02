A woman passes by an Apple store at the State Department Store in central Moscow on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP
Apple halts product sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion, cutting off iPhones, iPads, Macs
- Apple said it is ‘deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine’ and is supporting humanitarian efforts
- Ukraine’s vice prime minister said cutting off sales could help turn Russian youth against the invasion, but Apple continues to operate its local App Store
Topic | Apple
A woman passes by an Apple store at the State Department Store in central Moscow on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP