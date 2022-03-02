The TikTok logo and Russian flag are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: China’s TikTok does a delicate dance to keep Brussels, Moscow and Beijing happy
- TikTok has not faced a ban in Russia, but incurred the wrath of Moscow by blocking the account of state news outlet RIA Novosti just days before the invasion
- While the short video app has positioned itself as an apolitical platform for people to share fun clips, it has been caught in geopolitical controversies before
The TikTok logo and Russian flag are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters