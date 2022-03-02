Qualcomm and ByteDance have teamed up to enable a global ecosystem for metaverse-ready extended reality technologies. Photos: Shutterstock
Qualcomm joins forces with TikTok owner ByteDance to pursue advances in metaverse-ready extended reality technologies
- The two companies will collaborate on hardware, software and technology road maps to enable a global ecosystem for extended reality technologies
- XR is an umbrella term for immersive technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, which are fundamental to the development of the metaverse
