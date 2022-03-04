A resident receives a nucleic acid test in the Futian District of Shenzhen, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
A resident receives a nucleic acid test in the Futian District of Shenzhen, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Omicron: China’s tech hub Shenzhen in selective lockdown as zero-Covid policy closes electronics market and offices

  • Major electronic markets have banned all persons from entering, and authorities are strictly restricting gatherings in the surrounding area until Monday
  • Some office buildings in the city were briefly put under lockdown when suspected cases were found, forcing workers to stay inside overnight

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:30pm, 4 Mar, 2022

