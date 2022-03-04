The IM L7 from the joint venture IM Motors marks Alibaba’s first foray into China’s booming electric vehicle market, which has also attracted tech giants Huawei, Xiaomi and Baidu. Photo: Alibaba
Alibaba-backed electric vehicle cruises into a booming market crowded by Tesla, Xpeng and NIO cars
- The IM L7, a luxury electric sedan from joint venture IM Motors, marks Alibaba’s first foray into the world’s largest electric vehicle market
- Tech rivals including Huawei, Xiaomi and Baidu have also bet on EVs to fuel future growth
Topic | Electric cars
