ByteDance has decided to assign three managers from its short video unit to its virtual reality subsidiary Pico Interactive. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance has decided to assign three managers from its short video unit to its virtual reality subsidiary Pico Interactive. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok owner ByteDance doubles down on Pico as it moves senior managers to virtual reality unit

  • The news is another boost for the VR unit after it announced earlier this week a partnership with chip giant Qualcomm
  • Founded in 2015, Pico topped the China VR market with a share of more than 50 per cent in the second quarter, according to IDC

Topic |   TikTok
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance has decided to assign three managers from its short video unit to its virtual reality subsidiary Pico Interactive. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance has decided to assign three managers from its short video unit to its virtual reality subsidiary Pico Interactive. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE