ByteDance has decided to assign three managers from its short video unit to its virtual reality subsidiary Pico Interactive. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance doubles down on Pico as it moves senior managers to virtual reality unit
- The news is another boost for the VR unit after it announced earlier this week a partnership with chip giant Qualcomm
- Founded in 2015, Pico topped the China VR market with a share of more than 50 per cent in the second quarter, according to IDC
