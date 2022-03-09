A Tesla logo is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tesla
Tesla tells US lawmakers autopilot system requires ‘constant monitoring’ by drivers

  • Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey wrote to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on February 8, raising ‘significant concerns’ about its Autopilot and FSD systems
  • Tesla has expanded the FSD deployment to 60,000 users, sparking criticism that it is risking safety by testing its technology with untrained drivers on public roads

Updated: 11:02am, 9 Mar, 2022

