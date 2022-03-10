A Baidu robotaxi arriving within minutes after being hailed through its dedicated smartphone app on March 7. Photo: SCMP/ Che Pan
Baidu’s autonomous driving chief wants robotaxis to ditch human drivers, but regulatory hurdles are steep
- Baidu’s Wei Dong says the company is working with regulators to amend regulations to allow robotaxis on the streets without someone behind the wheel
- The internet search giant sees this as key to the commercial viability of robotaxis, which Baidu offers at a steep discount in select pilot zones around China
