A Baidu robotaxi arriving within minutes after being hailed through its dedicated smartphone app on March 7. Photo: SCMP/ Che Pan
A Baidu robotaxi arriving within minutes after being hailed through its dedicated smartphone app on March 7. Photo: SCMP/ Che Pan
Baidu
Tech /  Big Tech

Baidu’s autonomous driving chief wants robotaxis to ditch human drivers, but regulatory hurdles are steep

  • Baidu’s Wei Dong says the company is working with regulators to amend regulations to allow robotaxis on the streets without someone behind the wheel
  • The internet search giant sees this as key to the commercial viability of robotaxis, which Baidu offers at a steep discount in select pilot zones around China

Topic |   Baidu
Che PanYaling Jiang
Che Pan in Beijingand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Baidu robotaxi arriving within minutes after being hailed through its dedicated smartphone app on March 7. Photo: SCMP/ Che Pan
A Baidu robotaxi arriving within minutes after being hailed through its dedicated smartphone app on March 7. Photo: SCMP/ Che Pan
READ FULL ARTICLE