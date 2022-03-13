Chinese companies are increasing their investment in chips. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese companies continue to increase investment in domestic chip production as Beijing keeps focus on self-sufficiency
- China’s IC sales hit 1.05 trillion yuan in 2021, up 18.2 per cent from a year earlier
- Chinese companies are lining up to invest in semiconductor sector amid Beijing’s efforts to spur greater self-sufficiency amid US tech rivalry
