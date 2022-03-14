The lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn
Tech /  Big Tech

Foxconn suspends iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid lockdown of China’s southern tech hub

  • The lockdown in Shenzhen, China’s tech hub, is the latest example of how the country’s zero tolerance approach to Covid is translating into supply chain disruptions
  • Foxconn has required all employees to take Covid tests, along with other measures to ensure their health and safety, a company spokesman said

Topic |   Foxconn
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 12:57pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE