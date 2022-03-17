The Netflix logo is seen on its office building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, on October 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
Netflix tests new charges for password sharing, offering up to two ‘sub-accounts’ per subscriber
- Netflix said it is testing charging an additional US$2 to US$3 to subscribers who share their accounts with people outside their home
- The new model will first be tested in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru as the company looks to counter slowing growth
Topic | Netflix
